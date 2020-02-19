Yesterday, Donald Trump went on a bit of a clemency spree. And comedienne Chelsea Handler can’t help but notice that all of the people who benefited from Trump’s judgment have one thing in common:
While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 18, 2020
OK, who wants to tell her?
Everybody screencap Chelsea's tweet. She'll delete it soon when somebody tells her about Tynice Hall, Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, Angela Stanton-King
— Big Dog Faced Pony Soldier Ed (@Falconeddie1) February 19, 2020
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 19, 2020
I did. Did you? https://t.co/tlXA8UUaUE https://t.co/GcOfk1mV6x
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 19, 2020
True, it is a little weird that he’s releasing so many black and brown people pic.twitter.com/vRTGHUMJED
— stephen glansberg’s dessert (@dsonoiki) February 19, 2020
It’s not just yesterday, either:
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 19, 2020
Awkward.
There is nothing wrong with President Trump pardoning a lot of black people
Quite frankly, your implication there is an issue with it is very racist of you
— SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) February 19, 2020
It certainly is.
And by the way, Chelsea:
Ain’t nobody gonna put you into groups based on the color of your skin more than liberal democrats do every day. pic.twitter.com/gbyqXeTuEh
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 19, 2020