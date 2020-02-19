As Twitchy told you, Bernie Sanders cheerleader AOC appeared on “The View” today, where she explained that “our political system,” of which she is an extremely vocal part, “is not designed for people like” her.

.@AOC on why she’s “polarizing”: “Our political system is not designed for people like us. They’re not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color.” Unlike others, "rich men are not the center of my universe." pic.twitter.com/kf1JZv5Ckx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2020

For a girl who claims that rich men are not the center of her universe, she sure spends a lot of time and energy talking about rich men. Case in point:

AOC claims billionaires behind companies like Amazon and Walmart became rich by "underpaying their workers." "I don't think" these billionaires "should exist." pic.twitter.com/laEMFJupQa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2020

Yeah, we can’t have billionaires existing. But also they should pay for everything. And we need them so we always have someone to blame for all of society’s ills.

She plan to kill them? Or just steal all of their money? 🙄🙄 — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 19, 2020

This is leftist logic at its apex, you guys.

Didn’t amazon start in bezos garage? Lol — Unwilling to Work (@SageMccallister) February 19, 2020

In a related story, Amazon would have hired 25,000 workers at an average salary of $150,000 if not largely for AOC’s efforts. Also related: Amazon’s minimum wage is $15. Walmart’s will be $15 by the end of this year. https://t.co/unrubCc5TK — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 19, 2020

Oh well. At least she’s only focusing on billionaires. The rest of us are totally safe from her clutches.

Or not.

Again… Explain to me why I shouldn't consider these people a threat. https://t.co/sVYCk930D0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 19, 2020

We’d like to think that AOC is just a joke. In a lot of ways, she is. But the fact that she has so many willing to walk in lockstep behind her, blindly swallowing her BS, is indeed pretty terrifying.