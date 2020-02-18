Can you feel the Bloom-mentum? It’s real, and it’s spectacular. Just ask … Bloomberg News:
Michael Bloomberg's campaign says it's a two-man race for the Democratic presidential nomination https://t.co/Wt7d6e1U88
— Bloomberg (@business) February 18, 2020
Bloomberg campaign says it’s a two-man race for the nomination per Bloomberg the news organization owned and controlled by Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/4x2zg06Bgx
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2020
Wow. Great reporting, Bloomberg!
11/24/19 pic.twitter.com/lFH71QtkJw
— Ryan (@chasinghumility) February 18, 2020
Owning your own media empire when you’re running for president definitely has its perks.
Lmaooooo https://t.co/rUjRgu1Yyv
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 18, 2020
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 18, 2020
Did Michael Bloomberg write thi…. oh wait
— H (@Bringleberry) February 18, 2020
Ted Turner is kicking himself that he didn't think of this 25 years ago. pic.twitter.com/wvtmSzLBOu
— Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) February 18, 2020
This has to be parody
— Dog is My Copilot (@marmoset2019) February 18, 2020
These headlines from Bloomberg News will never get old. I’m sorry.
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 18, 2020
Journalism is actually dying in the full light of day.
— Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) February 18, 2020