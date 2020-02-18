Can you feel the Bloom-mentum? It’s real, and it’s spectacular. Just ask … Bloomberg News:

Michael Bloomberg's campaign says it's a two-man race for the Democratic presidential nomination https://t.co/Wt7d6e1U88 — Bloomberg (@business) February 18, 2020

Bloomberg campaign says it’s a two-man race for the nomination per Bloomberg the news organization owned and controlled by Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/4x2zg06Bgx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2020

Wow. Great reporting, Bloomberg!

Owning your own media empire when you’re running for president definitely has its perks.

Did Michael Bloomberg write thi…. oh wait — H (@Bringleberry) February 18, 2020

Ted Turner is kicking himself that he didn't think of this 25 years ago. pic.twitter.com/wvtmSzLBOu — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) February 18, 2020

This has to be parody — Dog is My Copilot (@marmoset2019) February 18, 2020

These headlines from Bloomberg News will never get old. I’m sorry. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 18, 2020