This afternoon, NBA star LeBron James weighed in on the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal:

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

You go off, King James. But before you go too far, Clay Travis has something for you to consider:

LeBron, as someone who is in sports what do you think about a league, players and coaches that refuse to endorse democracy and the first amendment because it’s bad for business, yet constantly lecture us about politics here in America. Thanks, bud. https://t.co/CemDzXEFQB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 18, 2020

I find it wildly hypocritical how LeBron is outspoken on sports issues that don’t impact his bottom line at all. Yet totally silent when his bottom line is threatened in any way. Says nothing on China. Weighs in to try and make the NFL and MLB look bad when he can. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 18, 2020

Anything LeBron can do to make people forget that he bent over backwards to please China.

Well said, Clay! — KevinJDavis (@dogg0008) February 18, 2020

And, the congregation said “amen”!! — Matt Smith (@PPMMattSmith) February 18, 2020

It’s fine for James to be pissed about the Astros and think Rob Manfred sucks. But maybe he could reserve a little extra righteous indignation for China, hmm?

***

Related:

‘Perfect’: Clay Travis is really digging LeBron James’ ‘new Nike marketing slogan’ [pic]