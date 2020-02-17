Donald Trump may be a narcissist (and by “may be,” we mean “is definitely”), but he’s hardly the first to occupy the Oval Office. In fact, he was immediately preceded by a flaming narcissist in his own right, Barack Obama.

This Presidents’ Day, it’s nice to see that Barack Obama hasn’t lost any of that self-congratulatory tendency we saw from him for eight straight years:

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

He also signed the Affordable Care Act during his tenure, which several Democratic presidential candidates are currently running on replacing with socialized medicine. But we digress.

I remember those “shovel-ready” jobs!

🙄🙄🙄 — Greg (@Money_Moose) February 17, 2020

Hahahahaha, good one. Probably the funniest joke you've ever told. ::wipes tear:: — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 17, 2020

C’mon, Barry.

So how many years to come will this be your doing? — Samurai Apocalypse (@heather4liberty) February 17, 2020

Lol. Enjoy the RTs, but this is Trump's economy. https://t.co/JRbBTp9DAt — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) February 17, 2020

Saint Obama takes credit for the Trump economy that he forecast could never happen 🤣😂😅👇👇👇 https://t.co/IwhClNv7Rf — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) February 17, 2020

Cool story bro. It's Trump's economy now, no matter how much you try to leg-hump it. https://t.co/Ehn43nTu13 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 17, 2020

From Obama's perspective, he can't lose. Economy roars under Trump, it's because of what he started. Economy falls apart at some point, it's because Trump's a lousy POTUS who doesn't know what he's doing. Take credit for the good, blame others for the bad. https://t.co/JRbBTp9DAt — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) February 17, 2020

We can’t help but be reminded of something else Barack Obama is famous for: