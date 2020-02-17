Last week, the DOJ announced that they would not pursue charges against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe quickly took to CNN — where he’s a contributor, natch — to voice his righteous outrage over having his integrity questioned after he lied.

His anger carried over into his appearance on Anderson Cooper’s show:

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says being labeled a liar was "one of the most sickening and demeaning experiences of my life" https://t.co/0WdTNSHvht pic.twitter.com/SKBqdn6JvW — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2020

Was it, Andrew? Well, Brit Hume seems to think that you might have had something to do with that black spot on your otherwise sterling reputation:

Easily avoided by not lying. https://t.co/MTqlwPQKKb — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 16, 2020

Great point!