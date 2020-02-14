Fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe got some good news today, as the DOJ announced they would not be pursuing charges against him. Given his status as a CNN contributor, it was only natural that he go to CNN to respond:

Andrew McCabe: “As glad as I am that the DoJ and the DC attorney’s office finally decided to do the right thing today, it’s an absolute disgrace that they took 2 years and put my family through this experience for two years before they finally drew the obvious conclusion." pic.twitter.com/T8x7drbukU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2020

We hope Andrew McCabe will find a way to pick up the pieces. At least he always has a home at CNN.