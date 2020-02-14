Some breaking Andrew McCabe news:

#BREAKING: The Justice Department is dropping it’s criminal investigation and pursuit of charges against fired deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe. pic.twitter.com/vdg6hPdtar — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) February 14, 2020

NEW: DOJ won’t pursue criminal charges against former FBI Deputy Dir. Andrew McCabe: "Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the Government at this time, we consider the matter closed.” https://t.co/97JW3IKhMW pic.twitter.com/ggXMQzFrhY — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) February 14, 2020

Well, guess this will free Andrew McCabe up for more CNN spots.

McCabe was fired for lying under oath, but will not be prosecuted by the DOJ: https://t.co/iQNYGJsMX4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 14, 2020

But I was told this is a dictatorship and the McCabe would be subject to a show trial. What happened? https://t.co/0csjYNyMEb — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2020

WORST.

DICTATORSHIP.

EVER. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 14, 2020

Remember kids, if you want to lie to the FBI it's important you work for the FBI. Otherwise you'll get in big trouble. https://t.co/Glja6Vjlii — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 14, 2020

