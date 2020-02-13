Joe Biden was on “The View” today, where, with Joy Behar’s wholehearted approval, he defended his son Hunter’s honor from Donald Trump’s character assassination attempts:

Biden on his son Hunter: "And look, nobody has said he’s done anything wrong. This is a guy who has done nothing but good things his whole life, my son, and ran the food program USA, a whole range of things." pic.twitter.com/fzDt6ic8DQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 13, 2020

Look: We get that Joe wants to protect his son. It’s a natural instinct to want to defend your kid when someone’s going after them. But Joe’s kidding himself he thinks Hunter Biden is just “a guy who has done nothing but good things his whole life.”

