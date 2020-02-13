Isn’t this fun? AOC may not know what a metaphor is, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still hip and with-it:
🏳️🌈🇺🇸 @AOC joins the Ruvolution! 🇺🇸🏳️🌈#DragRace premieres 2/28 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/lH8TDTtWSy
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 13, 2020
Squee, everybody!
omg!!!!!!!
— jean (@xeancs) February 13, 2020
AOC omg yes!! Can’t wait 😄
— stream Physical & SOTB 👯♀️ (@HunnyBuns_) February 13, 2020
AOC OMG IM CRYING
— 🌹 𝐼𝒮𝒜 𝒞𝒪𝐵𝒜𝐼𝒩 🌹 (@isatheqween) February 13, 2020
We’re crying, too. Though not for the same reason, we’re guessing.
Time well spent in Congress. https://t.co/t0sxagViGT
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020
AOC bootstrapping her way into LGBTQ royalty.
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) February 13, 2020
Guys I'm starting to think she doesn't want to actually legislate and is only using a congressional seat to boost a celebrity profile. Will investigate further and report back.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020
What would give you that idea?
Can't wait until she's Pepsi's new pitch person.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020