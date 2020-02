Isnโ€™t this fun? AOC may not know what a metaphor is, but that doesnโ€™t mean sheโ€™s not still hip and with-it:

Squee, everybody!

AOC omg yes!! Canโ€™t wait ๐Ÿ˜„ โ€” stream Physical & SOTB ๐Ÿ‘ฏโ€โ™€๏ธ (@HunnyBuns_) February 13, 2020

AOC OMG IM CRYING โ€” ๐ŸŒน ๐ผ๐’ฎ๐’œ ๐’ž๐’ช๐ต๐’œ๐ผ๐’ฉ ๐ŸŒน (@isatheqween) February 13, 2020

Weโ€™re crying, too. Though not for the same reason, weโ€™re guessing.

Time well spent in Congress. https://t.co/t0sxagViGT โ€” Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020

AOC bootstrapping her way into LGBTQ royalty. โ€” Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) February 13, 2020

Guys I'm starting to think she doesn't want to actually legislate and is only using a congressional seat to boost a celebrity profile. Will investigate further and report back. โ€” Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020

What would give you that idea?