Apparently New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to the White House today, where he’ll meet with Donald Trump.

Based on this tweet, Trump seems open to a dialogue (maybe), but he’s got a simple piece of advice (that could double as a request) to share first:

“Don’t bring Fredo.” That’s always a good rule to live by.

Poor Chris Cuomo.

