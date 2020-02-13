Last week, James Carville went off on Democrats for their misplaced priorities and on the media for their sneering elitism. That did not absolve Carville of some of the more terrible things he himself has said ($100 bill through a trailer park, anyone?), but it was nonetheless refreshing to see a Dem strategist call out crappy Democratic strategy.

Well, apparently Carville was just getting started. Vanity Fair contributor Peter Hamby spoke recently with Carville on the phone, and Carville had some choice words about current Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders:

Love to talk on the phone with @JamesCarville pic.twitter.com/ZDGZhGEgst — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 13, 2020

He’s definitely not a Republican. But as long as he wants to keep kicking Dems around, we’re here for it.