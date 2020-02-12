Many of the Democratic presidential candidates past and present have been asked if there’s any room for pro-lifers in the Democratic Party. But does it even matter? Patricia Heaton doesn’t seem to think so:

I don’t understand why pro-life people want to know if they are “welcome” to join the democrat party. Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers? — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 12, 2020

The lady’s got a point.

Nailed it! These democrats who are pandering for pro-life votes aren’t allies! — Benj Van Hoogen🟣 (@benjvanhoogen) February 12, 2020

Amen!! — Juanita Sweet (@Juanita10971098) February 12, 2020

For what it’s worth, though, despite what her critics might think, Heaton’s not exactly shilling for the GOP, either:

I’d say because a lot of us equally wary of affiliating w the party that gave another $500mil to PP when it controlled White House and both houses of Congress year before last. & wary of a lot of the rest of trump GOP agenda. Hope u can understand why I don’t find it easy choice — Jeremy Zipple (@jzipple) February 12, 2020

I totally agree with you on this point. Republican politicians are cowards. That’s why I no longer participate in politics. Philanthropy only. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 12, 2020

Nothing wrong with philanthropy. The unborn need as many people as possible to fight for them.