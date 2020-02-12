Many of the Democratic presidential candidates past and present have been asked if there’s any room for pro-lifers in the Democratic Party. But does it even matter? Patricia Heaton doesn’t seem to think so:
I don’t understand why pro-life people want to know if they are “welcome” to join the democrat party. Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers?
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 12, 2020
The lady’s got a point.
Nailed it! These democrats who are pandering for pro-life votes aren’t allies!
— Benj Van Hoogen🟣 (@benjvanhoogen) February 12, 2020
See, Patricia gets it!!! pic.twitter.com/vO3ptgZ7IY
— Jenny (@Jen_momof4) February 12, 2020
Amen!!
— Juanita Sweet (@Juanita10971098) February 12, 2020
For what it’s worth, though, despite what her critics might think, Heaton’s not exactly shilling for the GOP, either:
I’d say because a lot of us equally wary of affiliating w the party that gave another $500mil to PP when it controlled White House and both houses of Congress year before last. & wary of a lot of the rest of trump GOP agenda. Hope u can understand why I don’t find it easy choice
— Jeremy Zipple (@jzipple) February 12, 2020
I totally agree with you on this point. Republican politicians are cowards. That’s why I no longer participate in politics. Philanthropy only.
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 12, 2020
Nothing wrong with philanthropy. The unborn need as many people as possible to fight for them.
Patricia Heaton you are such a gift, your tireless fight for the unborn a shining voice in Hollywood.
I just wanted to say thank you!
— Kaye (@Liberty4Life73) February 12, 2020