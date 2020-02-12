Say what you will about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but homegirl’s really got her finger on the pulse of America. That’s why she’s so committed to … banning an important and valuable American industry:
Fracking is destroying our land and our water. It is wreaking havoc on our communities' health. We must do our job to protect our future from the harms caused by the fracking industry. That is why I am proud to introduce the Fracking Ban Act with @RepDarrenSoto today. pic.twitter.com/Mt7EEUxPPo
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 12, 2020
Ban fracking! Brilliant! Keep on winning those hearts and minds, sweetie.
CC: Pennsylvania. https://t.co/1xeMNMcmgI
— Holden (@Holden114) February 12, 2020
This is how you lose PA and OH. https://t.co/15TNqPVeZS
— Matthew Hennessey (@MattHennessey) February 12, 2020
On the plus side, it's not like she's the leading surrogate for the Democrat party's 2020 presidential frontrunner right now. https://t.co/kMTpezev9p
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2020
Ha!
2 million jobs eliminated. Have fun! https://t.co/3dJZvd9x31
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2020
Trying to kill more great American jobs.
— AG Harris IV (@therealharrisIV) February 12, 2020
Just in case it wasn’t clear the Democrats want to wreck the economy
— Dan (@LawoftheGator) February 12, 2020
Thanks for the reminder, AOC. Thanks also for the reminder that you don’t have the foggiest idea what you’re talking about.
Noooope… pic.twitter.com/fBSEGIGpoC
— Mike (@mike_rayburn) February 12, 2020
Fact check: False
— pirkster (@pirkster_jax) February 12, 2020
You're wrong in almost every conceivable way. https://t.co/Jkd7L9ZcHj https://t.co/jkDHR7LsLe
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 12, 2020
Or, to put it simply:
Fracking nonsense https://t.co/B7QQ91vzIA
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 12, 2020