Well, at least MSNBC has learned its lesson from the 2016 election!

Oh, wait:

MSNBC asks New Hampshire woman why she's voting for Bernie Sanders. She tells them that she was turned off by MSNBC bashing Bernie Sanders so much. "It made me angry and I said, 'OK, Bernie has my vote.'" pic.twitter.com/o3Erb0Enrt — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 11, 2020

This is actually incredible. On MSNBC, An undecided voter ended up going with Bernie BECAUSE she was sick and tired of MSNBC trying to tear down Sanders. pic.twitter.com/yRLaOA7B5v — Mando (@MitchellCares) February 11, 2020

Alexa, what’s the definition of insanity? The media are on track to do exactly what they did last time around, only this time it could be Bernie who benefits.

Hmm.. imagine that.

We heard the same from trump voters in 2016. https://t.co/bDg7gUgyJ6 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) February 11, 2020

This is very similar to what happened with Trump, when over-the-top coverage pushed many voters in the opposite direction. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 11, 2020

You watch news networks, which are dominated by a clique of upper class millionaires, who graduated from the top schools, who are all polished and sophisticated, continually bash this politician as uncouth and uncool, it can create a real backlash. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 11, 2020

Your wow clip of the day. And emblematic of the way some view the media after efforts are made to push one candidate and tear down another. Trump benefited from such efforts in 2016, this time it's Bernie's turn on the Democratic side: https://t.co/iA3RKmkn1C — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 11, 2020

The more the media pushes, the more everyday Americans want to stick it to them by voting for the person they hate Trump/Sanders both benefit from this phenomenon https://t.co/gDHhAaXKBX — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 11, 2020