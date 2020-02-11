As Twitchy told you, audio of Michael Bloomberg’s 2015 Aspen Institute speech defending stop-and-frisk has been making the rounds lately, despite Bloomberg’s effort to block it.

Well, you’ll no doubt be shocked to know that there’s plenty more where that came from. Let’s go back to 2013, shall we?

Yiiiiiiikes.

Now, it’s important to point out that Donald Trump has also defended stop-and-frisk policies repeatedly.

Trending

Thing is, Trump’s tweets didn’t bring minorities into it. And Bloomberg’s trying to market himself as the anti-Trump. So … yeah.

Will Bloomberg try and block this, too?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMichael BloombergMike Bloombergminoritiesracismraciststop and friskwhites