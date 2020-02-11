Can Bernie Sanders pick ’em, or what?

Whether or not Bernie himself is anti-Semitic is up for debate, but there’s no question that he has willingly surrounded himself with anti-Semites, some of whom masquerade as mere “anti-Zionists.” One of the most prominent and vocal members of Bernie’s circle is Linda Sarsour, who’s got a real problem with people trying to humanize Israelis, aka “the oppressor”:

To be fair, Mehdi Hasan doesn’t nod along with Sarsour’s point about humanizing “the oppressor.” That doesn’t make Sarsour’s remarks any less reprehensible.

If Bernie Sanders doesn’t want to be seen as teaming up with anti-Semites, maybe he should stop teaming up with anti-Semites.

Tags: Bernie SandersIsraelIsraelisLinda SarsourMehdi HasanPalestinians