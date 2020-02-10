Following last night’s “In Memoriam” segment at the Oscars, a lot of people pointed out some of the names missing from the list.
Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, many others left out of Oscars “In Memoriam” segment https://t.co/IQovcnP28h pic.twitter.com/m5ACmO8X1G
— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 10, 2020
Dennis Miller, for one, noticed a particularly egregious omission:
I hear they left Biden's Campaign out of the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars last night…unfortunate oversight.
— Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) February 10, 2020
Ouch.
Too soon
— Bobby (@bfinstock2_0) February 10, 2020
🤣😂🤣
— Kate August (@bookdweller) February 10, 2020
That's just mean. It's not nice to speak ill of the dead. https://t.co/ZHuesYELYj
— Dodd (@Amuk3) February 10, 2020
Well, technically Biden’s campaign isn’t dead yet … but it’s getting there:
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 10, 2020
New Quinnipiac University poll shows Biden taking a massive hit on electability.
Before Iowa: 44% of Democrats said Biden was the most likely to beat Trump.
Now: Just 27% of Democrats say so.
Sanders, Bloomberg, Buttigieg saw gains.https://t.co/yUO4DDxopf pic.twitter.com/S8b7bWRjjk
— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 10, 2020
Big warning sign for @JoeBiden in new national Q poll: @MikeBloomberg hits 22% support among black voters, ex-VP down to 27%.
In poll released 1/28, Biden was at 49%, Bloomberg 7% pic.twitter.com/YUTV8UtMAB
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 10, 2020
Yikes.
Like Biden, they probably just forgot to do it.
— Joe Freymuth (@Joe_Freymuth) February 10, 2020
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.