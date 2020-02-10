OK, this is weird.

Look, we don’t begrudge Michael Douglas his support for Michael Bloomberg. It’s a free country and he can endorse whomever he chooses. But using your dead father to push Bloomberg for President is, at best, kind of tasteless:

More:

Douglas came to Wisconsin a day after burying his father, actor Kirk Douglas, who died Wednesday at age 103.

Douglas thanked supporters for their condolences and prayers to his family and said he and his father talked often about sports and politics.

When Bloomberg announced he was running for president, Douglas said his father was excited about his prospects.

“I don’t know if he was pulling my leg or not, but one of the last words he said in the hospital … he asked me to lean close to him,” Douglas said. “And I leaned close to him and he looked at me and said, ‘Mike can get it done.’”