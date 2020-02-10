It’s no secret that actress-comedian Sarah Silverman doesn’t like Donald Trump. But if we were her, we might want to try a little harder to keep the fact that she’s nuts under wraps. Instead, she’s really leaning into it:

Trump lies to the people who love and trust him. Why wouldn’t they believe him? Like 1930s and 40s Germany- it’s too insane to believe this world leader is lying to us. But he is. And it’s dividing a nation who, truly, mostly agrees on what is right and wrong. These people are — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2020

Our brothers and sisters. They are not assholes. They are being wildly misled by a crooked president and his terrified henchmen. To say do not trust the MSM- this is the ONLY media held accountable for what it writes. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2020

I beg of you- read newspapers. Not websites. Not cable news. NOT a twitter feed or FB feed (I understand this irony) we are living in a country where people believe Memes more than The NY Times- an establishment that is accountable- legally- for what they print. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2020

We are not that different. We are being fed lies by algorithms designed to manipulate us. ALL of us. We must all be detectives to find the truth. Politifact and snopes are helpful.

Peace — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2020

The MSM is held accountable … PolitiFact and Snopes are helpful … sigh. Forget it, she’s rolling.

Today’s Germany is so careful about truth. They know the danger of propaganda. They have held even FACEBOOK accountable, though FB does all they can to never have the buck stop with them. The US COULD hold FB accountable but doesn’t… — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2020

Can you think of why? Because a Facebook that DOES NOT FACT CHECK PAID POLITICAL ADS is a FACEBOOK that behooves an administration that depends on propaganda and lies. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2020

A comedienne who’s been targeted for cancellation by the Thought Police is arguing for policing of speech. You can’t make this up.

If Sarah really respects her “brothers and sisters” who support Trump, maybe back off and let them decide for themselves what to believe.

And then maybe take a break from Twitter (and Facebook) and Nazi Germany comparisons and go outside or something.