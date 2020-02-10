Good news, Jim Acosta! We’ve found a real reporter who actually makes you look sane and professional by comparison!

And it’s none other than Playboy senior White House reporter and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem.

Given the chance to prove his journalistic credibility with a solid question for Donald Trump, Karem opted instead to go the look-at-me route:

My question: “what do you say to your GOP critics who claim you are a leader of a cult?” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ kept on trucking. pic.twitter.com/zcrNsHeudB — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 10, 2020

Here’s a news flash for Brian: Trump’s not the one who looks bad here.

When did you stop beating your wife? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 10, 2020

Remember when the stupid media rallied to get this clown his press credentials back? https://t.co/kEUduzXcgq — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2020

“Next question was “Why are you a meanie poo poo head?” He just kept walking.” When the media are sending their people, they’re not sending their best. https://t.co/29YEY2JMS3 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 10, 2020

Clearly.

This is hard hitting stuff Brian! Keep it up! — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 10, 2020

That is some TOP NOTCH journalism there, sir. Really getting into the issues. — I don't know you, either (@Idontknowyouei1) February 10, 2020

Doing great Brian! — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020