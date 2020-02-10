It’s been a rough week for the Iowa Democratic Party. The last thing they need is people piling on.

Too bad we don’t care what they need.

Check out this magic moment from a presser held by Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price:

Oh man … could it get any worse? Actually yes, though worse for them is better for us.

Trending

Ask and you shall receive:

You hate to see it. Except you really love it.

We’re just doing what any good American would do.

There’s nothing wrong with appreciating symbolism.

Wah-waaaaaah.

