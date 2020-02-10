Ricky Gervais is a rare bird, indeed: a liberal who recognizes that liberals can be really obnoxious.

Here’s his takeaway from last night’s Oscars ceremony, which naturally featured some presenters and winners who couldn’t resist the urge to lecture the dwindling number of Americans who still watch that spectacle:

I have nothing against the most famous people in the world using their privileged, global platform to tell the world what they believe. I even agree with most of it. I just tried to warn them that when they lecture everyday, hard working people, it has the opposite effect. Peace. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 10, 2020

Gervais indeed tried to warn them. A lot of people have. But in their privilege (actual privilege, by the way, as opposed to bogus “privilege”), these self-righteous celebrities continue to tell themselves that Americans want nothing more than to be spoken down to and told what to believe by some of the most out-of-touch people out there.

Kudos to Ricky Gervais for being perceptive enough to recognize the damage outspoken liberal celebrities are doing to themselves (and to liberalism) when they take it upon themselves to lecture the rest of us.