Bernie Sanders appears to be surging in polls:

For the first time, Sanders leads Biden in a national Quinnipiac poll. Previous poll was conducted right before Iowa and released Jan. 28. Sanders 25% (+4)

Biden 17% (-9)

Bloomberg 15% (+7)

Warren 14% (-1)

Buttigieg 10% (+4)

Klobuchar 4% (-3) — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 10, 2020

And that’s got WaPo Conservative Blogger™ Jennifer Rubin very concerned:

So who’s the moderate to stop Bernie? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 10, 2020

What’s wrong, Jennifer? Feel like you’re losing control of the runaway train?

ha ha ha ha ha — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 10, 2020

Oh you poor soul… https://t.co/Bc7Gnusti0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020

📣 They aren't going to let Rubin or Kristol pick their nominee! — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020

Hate it when that happens.

Lol, pick a lane. You did this to you. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) February 10, 2020