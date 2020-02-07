Nobody panders quite like Elizabeth Warren. Check out how she handled a question about AIPAC’s “bigotry”:

Tonight, Elizabeth Warren nodded along and smiled as a questioner slandered AIPAC as "an unholy alliance" of "Islamophobes," "anti-semites, and white nationalists" that perpetuates "bigotry" Without blinking, Warren then agreed to boycott next year's AIPAC conference pic.twitter.com/U2MJ6DCTdZ — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 7, 2020

“Yeah.”

2/ Since Warren nodded along as this questioner said Democrats who attended AIPAC were "legitimiz[ing]…bigotry," it's worth noting that Warren has previously spoken at or attended at least 4 AIPAC events as a Senator pic.twitter.com/QoV8twr77m — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 7, 2020

Doesn’t matter. Her star is fading quickly in the presidential race, but she still knows where her bread is butter and isn’t about to give up her share of the left-wing anti-Semite voting bloc.

Did she just say that AIPAC, a Jewish org., is aligning with anti Semites????? — D-Train (@DarrenTrain) February 7, 2020

“Yeah.”

Disgusting — Evan Weinberg (@tweetsoftruth18) February 7, 2020

#Democrats have an anti-semitism problem and @ewarren seems to not have a problem with it at all when she does this — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 7, 2020

Can’t wait for her awful pandering campaign comes to an end and hopefully soon — Merry Murphy (@meredithdicken1) February 7, 2020

***

