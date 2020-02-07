Nobody panders quite like Elizabeth Warren. Check out how she handled a question about AIPAC’s “bigotry”:

“Yeah.”

Doesn’t matter. Her star is fading quickly in the presidential race, but she still knows where her bread is butter and isn’t about to give up her share of the left-wing anti-Semite voting bloc.

“Yeah.”

