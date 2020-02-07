Yesterday, DNC Chair Tom Perez totally solved the Iowa caucus problem by demanding that the Iowa Democratic Party “immediately begin a recanvass”:

Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

Because Perez wants to do whatever he can to distance the DNC from this mess. Seriously, at this point, he’s trying to save his own skin:

DNC Chairman Tom Perez throws the Iowa Democratic Party under the bus. Berman: “How much of this is on you, chairman?” Perez: “Well, again, the Iowa Democratic Party runs the caucus. Okay? And they — what happened was unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/0Ep9ZQzG8S — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 7, 2020

Pathetic. Predictable, but pathetic.

You run the DNC, Tom. The buck stops where? — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 7, 2020

A democrat with no personal responsibility. How shocking. — 🇺🇸 BCarazzo 🇺🇸 (@BCarazzo) February 7, 2020