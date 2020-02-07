Yesterday, DNC Chair Tom Perez totally solved the Iowa caucus problem by demanding that the Iowa Democratic Party “immediately begin a recanvass”:
Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.
— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020
Because Perez wants to do whatever he can to distance the DNC from this mess. Seriously, at this point, he’s trying to save his own skin:
DNC Chairman Tom Perez throws the Iowa Democratic Party under the bus.
Berman: “How much of this is on you, chairman?”
Perez: “Well, again, the Iowa Democratic Party runs the caucus. Okay? And they — what happened was unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/0Ep9ZQzG8S
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 7, 2020
Pathetic. Predictable, but pathetic.
— Fredo B Cuomo (@tlschrades) February 7, 2020
You run the DNC, Tom. The buck stops where?
— Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 7, 2020
A democrat with no personal responsibility. How shocking.
— 🇺🇸 BCarazzo 🇺🇸 (@BCarazzo) February 7, 2020
One big happy family https://t.co/dOLh3lY2bd
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 7, 2020
DNC: DNR https://t.co/CNjaQkDHbb
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 7, 2020