Always remember that liberals are the compassionate ones. Here’s a reminder from Bette Midler, who had a very sympathetic take on Rush Limbaugh’s recent advanced lung cancer diagnosis:

She gets classier every day.

Well, if the point is to prove you’re a terrible person, then we’d say Bette has successfully proven her point.

Trending

Does that make you feel good, Bette?

Unfortunately, she’s demonstrated repeatedly that she has no shame. She’s going to need something much stronger than that to recover from this.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bette Midleropioid addictionopioidsOxycontinRush Limbaugh