Count Wajahat Ali among those disgusted by Donald Trump’s behavior. It’s just appalling! What do Donald Trump’s Republican supporters tell their children about the president’s conduct? How do they explain it?

Wajahat Ali sincerely wants to know:

Honestly, we’re not sure why Ali’s even bothering:

 

That’s right! Recall that Ali had a blast riffing with Rick Wilson about how dumb Trump voters are. “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling.” That was Ali’s impression of Trump voters.

But he wants to have a sincere discussion with Trump supporters about manners, you guys.

 

And, “with utmost sincerity,” we would suggest to Ali that kids don’t try to emulate any politician.

