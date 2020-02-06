Former Obama deputy White House press secretary and Priorities USA Action co-founder and senior strategist Bill Burton was just trying to peacefully Uber when his driver did the unthinkable. His driver turned on Donald Trump’s post-acquittal victory speech.

Well, poor Bill was just beside himself.

Yeah, Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory profanity and unkind words about Democrats should definitely offend the delicate sensibilities of the brains behind the “Mitt Romney Gave a Woman Cancer and Killed Her” ad.

We only hope that Bill will find a way to go on.

