Now that the impeachment stuff is officially over (until next time, anyway), it’s payback time. And GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz isn’t wasting any time:
.@SpeakerPelosi ripped the country apart with a sham impeachment and she illustrated it last night by ripping up @realDonaldTrump’s speech.
I’ll be BREAKING news on @IngrahamAngle tonight at 10pm ET.
It's time for us to fight back. As Democrats say, no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/yz281135Tl
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 5, 2020
BREAKING: I'm filing an ethics complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @realDonaldTrump's State of the Union speech.
Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071).
Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/dXPPWQNtI8
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 6, 2020
This is definitely a valuable use of time and is does not come off as looking petty and desperate at all.
The Charlie Kirk of Congressmen https://t.co/1TD63e36Ha
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 6, 2020
Literally:
US Code prohibits the destruction of government records
Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address
This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison
🤔
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020
Jeebus.
Glad to see our elected officials have decided to comport themselves with such sobriety and dignity in these difficult times. Good grief. https://t.co/oQb11lA1Xe
— Mo Mo (@molratty) February 6, 2020
If “Balanced budget” had been written on those pages then nobody in DC would have said anything.
— The Iowa Democratic Party needs to #LearnToCode. (@markd64) February 6, 2020