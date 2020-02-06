Now that the impeachment stuff is officially over (until next time, anyway), it’s payback time. And GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz isn’t wasting any time:

.@SpeakerPelosi ripped the country apart with a sham impeachment and she illustrated it last night by ripping up @realDonaldTrump’s speech. I’ll be BREAKING news on @IngrahamAngle tonight at 10pm ET. It's time for us to fight back. As Democrats say, no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/yz281135Tl — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 5, 2020

BREAKING: I'm filing an ethics complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @realDonaldTrump's State of the Union speech. Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071). Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/dXPPWQNtI8 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 6, 2020

This is definitely a valuable use of time and is does not come off as looking petty and desperate at all.

The Charlie Kirk of Congressmen https://t.co/1TD63e36Ha — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 6, 2020

Literally:

US Code prohibits the destruction of government records Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

Jeebus.

Glad to see our elected officials have decided to comport themselves with such sobriety and dignity in these difficult times. Good grief. https://t.co/oQb11lA1Xe — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 6, 2020