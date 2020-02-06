Yesterday was a difficult day for Democrats and firefighters. The last thing they need is us making it even more difficult.

Too bad we don’t care about what they need.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together a delightfully entertaining little supercut of Dems and the media (and a couple of late-night hosts) struggling to come to grips with Donald Trump’s acquittal, and it’s worth a watch:

This effort was doomed to fail from the beginning — for better or for worse — and they pushed for it anyway, as though they actually believed they would get what they wanted. And now they act shocked and appalled by the inevitable outcome of all this.

Trending

You don’t even have to be a die-hard Trump supporter to appreciate the schadenfreude factor.

That was definitely a nice touch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: acquittalDemocratsDonald TrumpimpeachmentmediaStephen ColbertsupercutTom ElliottTrevor Noah