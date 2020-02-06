Yesterday was a difficult day for Democrats and firefighters. The last thing they need is us making it even more difficult.

Too bad we don’t care about what they need.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together a delightfully entertaining little supercut of Dems and the media (and a couple of late-night hosts) struggling to come to grips with Donald Trump’s acquittal, and it’s worth a watch:

SUPERCUT! Humiliation: Media, Dems Lash out as Trump Walks Free pic.twitter.com/k3nRWSvKlh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2020

This effort was doomed to fail from the beginning — for better or for worse — and they pushed for it anyway, as though they actually believed they would get what they wanted. And now they act shocked and appalled by the inevitable outcome of all this.

It baffles the mind to think that barring some bombshell in the house investigation this result is just now shocking people. You're either disingenuous, too dumb or live in a tight lipped bubble to not see it coming. — BTS_Bradea (@BradeaBts) February 6, 2020

You don’t even have to be a die-hard Trump supporter to appreciate the schadenfreude factor.

I love how @JoyAnnReid takes a moment to bash the Founding Fathers before getting back to explaining how their legacy has been destroyed. https://t.co/7zkieL2lPy — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 6, 2020

That was definitely a nice touch.

