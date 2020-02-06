‘Oh. My. God.’ AOC craps on the notion of the American Dream despite being ‘agonizingly moronic’ and winning a seat in Congress [video]

Posted at 3:07 pm on February 06, 2020 by Sarah D

Nobody shoots down the American Dream quite like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. No, really. Who in their right mind thinks this is a brilliant argument:

ADVERTISEMENT

There are no words for what we’ve just watched. Well, no polite words, anyway.

Imagine thinking that you said something smart when you have just said something incredibly stupid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makes ya think that if stupidity were a crime, AOC would be serving a life sentence.

Don’t assume she knows anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

AOC is one of the biggest jokes out there right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s just painful at this point. It really is.

Maybe she was wearing slip-ons.


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
US News

‘Thoughts & prayers’: Ex-Obama WH deputy press secretary Bill Burton gets trapped in an Uber with a Trump-supporting driver and the struggle is real

ad placeholder
US News

UH OH: This claim about the Electoral College could get Andrew Yang ostracized by the Left

ad placeholder
Media

YAAAS: Charles Payne DROPS AOC in back and forth after she claims Trump campaign is ‘paying Black Americans’ at his rallies

ad placeholder
US News

‘It was all bulls**t’: Trump unloads on James Comey, ‘dirty cops,’ Schiff and more in post-acquittal speech

ad placeholder
US News

Send in the clowns! DNC Chair Tom Perez’s bold attempt to clean up the Iowa caucus mess is already making it so much worse

ad placeholder
Media

Ian Millhiser’s hot scoop on senators who voted to acquit Trump is brilliant if you’re an idiot who doesn’t understand how Congress works

ad placeholder
US News

‘She has a lot of nerve’: House Speaker who ripped up SOTU speech says Republican ‘4 more years’ chant was a ‘serious breach’ of decorum

ad placeholder
Media

‘Olympic-level FABRICATION’: Dana Loesch tears Nancy Pelosi a NEW one over her ‘insane presser’ in savage thread

ad placeholder
US News

‘Wake UP, America!’ If you thought CA’s #AB5 was bad this thread on Democrats’ #PROAct will scare the CRAP out of you

ad placeholder
Media

He’s RIGHT you know: Brit Hume makes an example of both WaPo and the NYT by using their own front page ‘acquittal’ headlines

ad placeholder
US News

‘Quality control’: NYT analysis finds ‘errors in more than 100 precincts’ after looking at Iowa caucus results

ad placeholder
Media

‘Truth hurts’! Trump’s National Prayer Breakfast victory lap (while holding up ‘ACQUITTED’ newspapers) triggers Dems & media

ad placeholder
Media

Bill Kristol got ‘an email from Central Europe’ likening Trump supporters to communists and it’s definitely a game changer

ad placeholder
Media

The IRONY: S.E. Cupp tells Romney not to worry about ‘unprincipled hypocrites’ and ‘sellouts’ supporting Trump and HELLO backfire

ad placeholder
US News

‘Slash Republicans’ throats! Slash fascists’ throats!’ Guy screaming at ASU Students for Trump seems like a textbook ‘red flag’ [video]