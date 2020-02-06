Well, here’s something you don’t see every day. No, seriously. A Vox writer known for deception admitting he screwed up.

Aaron Rupar has apologized to Greg Gutfeld for falsely smearing him as a racist following Gutfeld’s recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show:

While watching Tucker Carlson's show on Tuesday I posted a tweet in which I quoted @greggutfeld remarks I misheard & falsely attributed a racially charged comment to him. I deleted it as soon as I became aware of my error, but I also want to publicly apologize to Greg. I'm sorry. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

For what it’s worth, Gutfeld has accepted Rupar’s apology:

You won’t hear us say this often, but good on Aaron Rupar.

Good on you, Aaron. — Matt Lanza (@MattyLanza) February 6, 2020

Props where props is due. This is how you apologize. https://t.co/iflIol4fUu — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) February 6, 2020

Thanks for your willingness to retract your mistakes. — donkey_kong_rap.mp3 (@dkrapdotmp3) February 6, 2020

Thank you owning up to your mistake and apologizing. More journalists should follow your lead. — King Brad (@bradking2001) February 6, 2020

