Well, here’s something you don’t see every day. No, seriously. A Vox writer known for deception admitting he screwed up.

Aaron Rupar has apologized to Greg Gutfeld for falsely smearing him as a racist following Gutfeld’s recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show:

For what it’s worth, Gutfeld has accepted Rupar’s apology:

You won’t hear us say this often, but good on Aaron Rupar.

From your lips to firefighters’ ears.

