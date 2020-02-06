As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Jim Acosta likened Donald Trump’s post-acquittal victory speech to “how he sounded at Trump Tower after Charlottesville.” Fellow CNN White House correspondent John Harwood had a much more reasonable take.

Just kidding! His take is ridiculous, too:

CNN's @JohnJHarwood on Trump's post-acquittal press conference: "It was dark because he's made clear that his mind is dark. This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now. Self-pitying, insecure, angry." pic.twitter.com/ilLjceChBr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 6, 2020

Real News, Mr. President. And don’t you forget it!

CNN is gonna just keep digging up…. https://t.co/OOEiqJfs0J — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 6, 2020

And this is CNN's new guy? — Deborah💃 (@DAKO708) February 6, 2020

that’s some good white house corresponding right there, that is. https://t.co/pYeZY7EyVM — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 6, 2020

He’s fitting in quite nicely over there. #FakeNewsCNN — Jim Regan👌🏻#️⃣8/8 (@Jbones72) February 6, 2020

That isn’t even remotely true. This is why you get called fake news. — Mike Tapas (@MikeTapas) February 6, 2020

Still utterly baffled by CNN's decision to have @JohnJHarwood in a straight-news role. He exclusively provides commentary. And it's a real integrity challenge to present him as anything but an opinion commentator. https://t.co/v7FJwm0fwF — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 6, 2020

Some advice to CNN: If you don't want Senators to call your reporters liberal hacks, you could start by not hiring a liberal hack to be your White House correspondent https://t.co/Xi5Mp6ljJW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 6, 2020

Hey now. Don’t talk crazy.