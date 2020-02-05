Donald Trump’s been acquitted, so it’s time for the Senate to get back to business. And they’re not messing around. At least Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson aren’t:

Moments after the acquittal vote, Grassley and Johnson announce their request for Hunter Biden's travel records from Secret Service. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 5, 2020

Breaking: from their press office – “Good afternoon, Senators Grassley and Johnson today requested Hunter Biden’s official travel records from the U.S. Secret Service as a part of their ongoing probe into potential conflicts of interest. A full news release is forthcoming” — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 5, 2020

Hunter Biden’s travel records, eh? Better stock up on popcorn now.

Senate Republicans not even wasting a second to investigate the Bidens. https://t.co/znjcn9AtNZ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 5, 2020

Gettin’ it done.

