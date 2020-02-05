Go figure! Apparently Elizabeth Warren’s promise to let a young trans person choose her Secretary of Education wasn’t the slam-dunk with Iowa Democratic voters she thought it might be. Because, while Iowa caucus results are all over the damn place, she was most definitely not the winner.

We’re sure her ego’s still plenty bruised right now, and the last thing she needs is anyone rubbing her nose in her colossal failure. Too bad we don’t really care what she needs. That’s why we don’t feel even remotely bad about sharing this with all of you:

When you see it. pic.twitter.com/5s4Fz0k0Fy — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 5, 2020

Do you see it?

Hahaha it took me a minute. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) February 5, 2020

Took a minute. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) February 5, 2020

But Hashmi’s right. When you see it …

Look closely at who didn’t win this county: pic.twitter.com/1oWwBptPuL — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 4, 2020

That’s just … chef’s kiss. Mwah!

