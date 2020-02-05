Looks like Kyrsten Sinema’s not the only expected swing voter to decide to stick with her party after all. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will reportedly vote to convict Donald Trump as well:

Trending

Straight from the source:

So there it is.

Guess Manchin won’t be invited to the White House for dinner anytime soon.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: convictionimpeachmentjoe manchin