Looks like Kyrsten Sinema’s not the only expected swing voter to decide to stick with her party after all. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will reportedly vote to convict Donald Trump as well:
MANCHIN IS A YES on impeachment
— Sam Stein (@samstein) February 5, 2020
Manchin: Convict
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 5, 2020
MANCHIN WILL VOTE TO CONVICT
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 5, 2020
Straight from the source:
Voting whether or not to remove a sitting President has been a truly difficult decision, and after listening to the arguments presented by both sides, I have reached my conclusion reluctantly. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/yIgy6Qf5JZ
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 5, 2020
So there it is.
https://t.co/AC914oQcqT pic.twitter.com/Erw8coxkI3
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 5, 2020
Guess Manchin won’t be invited to the White House for dinner anytime soon.
Manchin voting to convict means, as far as we know, Romney will be the only senator to vote against his party. https://t.co/URWaSICr4T
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 5, 2020
Well, there we go. One party will enforce a party-line vote, the other will not. https://t.co/d99fUASB4K
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 5, 2020