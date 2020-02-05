Looks like Kyrsten Sinema’s not the only expected swing voter to decide to stick with her party after all. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will reportedly vote to convict Donald Trump as well:

Voting whether or not to remove a sitting President has been a truly difficult decision, and after listening to the arguments presented by both sides, I have reached my conclusion reluctantly. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/yIgy6Qf5JZ — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 5, 2020

So there it is.

Guess Manchin won’t be invited to the White House for dinner anytime soon.

