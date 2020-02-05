The Senate voted today to acquit Donald Trump on both impeachment charges. It’s been a rough week for the Left (and it’s not even over!), but at least their best and brightest are handling the news like champs.

Just look at Democratic Coalition co-founder and Resistance torchbearer Scott Dworkin. In a sea of liberal chaos, his ship remains as steady as ever.

We kid, of course. He’s gone completely overboard:

BREAKING: 52 GOP Senators just committed treason, voting not guilty for crimes Trump committed. A majority of the American people, a majority of Congress and the US Gov’t found Trump guilty. This trial was a sham. But Trump is still impeached forever. #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 5, 2020

Disagree with the senators who voted to acquit all you want. But once you go around accusing them of treason, it might be time to re-evaluate your life choices and get some help.