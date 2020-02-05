With the Iowa caucus on track to snowball into an even bigger disaster for the Democrats, the Democratic National Convention is looking a little uncertain. Maybe Chris Matthews can fix that:

On MSNBC, Chris Matthews asks if Adam Schiff could be nominated at a brokered convention. — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) February 5, 2020

Adam Schiff, you guys. This is not a drill:

CAN WE BRING IN SCHIFF?

-Chris Matthews suggests a democrat alternate to Bernie Sanders????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE@realDonaldTrump #SOTU #FeelTheBern #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/XJQgkj0WKz — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) February 5, 2020

Fantastic. Honestly, we’d love for that to happen.

Chris Matthews wants Adam Schiff to run for POTUS. #Crazy — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) February 5, 2020

What the Dems really need right now is more clowns trying to take control of their runaway train. We say go for it!

Please, please, oh please do this! Ha! — Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) February 5, 2020

You know it’s desperation time when Chris Matthews is suggesting Adam Schiff could step in and take on Trump in a general election! 😂😂 — Exorcising DEMons (@DemExorcist) February 5, 2020

How does the GOP ever lose to these people? — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) February 5, 2020

No one should ever lose to these people.