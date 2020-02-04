Let’s see … we’ve seen Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Russia, and Boomers blamed for the Iowa caucus fiasco. Who are we missing?

Ah yes. Mitch McConnell! Of course! Thank goodness for Mother Jones:

Let's not forget: Mitch McConnell has steadfastly refused to allow meaningful election security legislation to reach the Senate floor while stymieing most related funding, arguing new laws or mandates would be an overstep of federal power. https://t.co/SX71FGIMjW — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 4, 2020

Straight into our veins.

ha ha ha ha ha — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 4, 2020

Was waiting for this. It's glorious. https://t.co/7eDeTdzb36 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020

It’s as good as we imagined. The article was written last November, and for Mother Jones to dust it off today … just perfect.

So the fiasco in Iowa is… McConnell's fault. https://t.co/cC4Qqjst3c — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 4, 2020

Ah yes, the main culprit behind the Democratic party’s Iowa caucus disaster is *checks notes* Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/97VRj0DYtK — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 4, 2020

Cocaine Mitch is a helluva drug.