Earlier today, CNN’s John King reported that Joe Biden’s campaign may be seeking a court injunction to stop the release of Iowa caucus results this afternoon (well, the release of some of the results):

Per CNN just now, Biden campaign reportedly mulling seeking court injunction to halt this afternoon’s partial release of Iowa results. #IowaCaucuses #Election2020 #IowaCaucuses2020 pic.twitter.com/O6cEJZgFZA — Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) February 4, 2020

CNN's John King reports that the Biden campaign may seek a court injunction to halt this afternoon’s release of the Iowa Caucus results. Before the Iowa results are released, Biden's campaign is questioning the integrity of the results. pic.twitter.com/nkr83ZE5fD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 4, 2020

Yikes.

And here we go… https://t.co/b5D1bvQziD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 4, 2020

This would be the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. https://t.co/WJLTJMrSJT — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) February 4, 2020

Well, apparently Team Biden agrees:

“That is 100% false, and checking with people before reporting rumors about them is an underrated practice," a Biden aide tells me. https://t.co/HpHGddwKJc — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) February 4, 2020

Biden aide on report that he would file an injunction to stop the release of the Iowa results: “That is 100% false, and checking with people before reporting rumors about them is an underrated practice." — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 4, 2020

You mean … CNN is fake news?

So CNN is not telling the truth? Shocking! — Cathy Sheffler ☘️ (@CathySheffler) February 4, 2020

He’s not wrong — Jefferson (@jeffersonalle) February 4, 2020

This is an A+ response. https://t.co/oHNEkrBAYm — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 4, 2020