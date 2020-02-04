The 2020 Iowa caucus has already been an epic disaster and is shaping up to be even more epically disastrous. But while most people are focusing on Iowa Democrats’ mathematical ineptitude, MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell is focused like a laser on the real problem with the Iowa caucus:
MSNBC’s @ZerlinaMaxwell: "The Iowa caucus is essentially the perfect example of systemic racism. 91% of the voters in Iowa are white."
Unlike “white children,” minorities "feel a sense of urgency because their kids are being put in cages, right?" pic.twitter.com/YkMlw3Qqub
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 4, 2020
In a follow-on segment, she said Iowa should no longer be first-in-the-nation on account of its "systemic racism" https://t.co/taYJl9xR0r
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 4, 2020
Hey, points for creativity, Zerlina!
— Bailey melvin (@bailey_melvin) February 4, 2020
Right. All those racists that voted for Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/oqGyyquLYc
— Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) February 4, 2020
State demographics are racist.
— Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) February 4, 2020
Embarrassingly idiotic
— Joe Schmo (@OzLodGee) February 4, 2020
OMG these people are insane
— oltexaschick (@lcrain82) February 4, 2020
Omg….it never ends.
— Cj 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@zipscj) February 4, 2020
Imagine going through life filtering EVERYTHING through intersectionality. Sounds awful
— rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) February 4, 2020
— Diane DeVito (@dianedev29) February 4, 2020