The 2020 Iowa caucus has already been an epic disaster and is shaping up to be even more epically disastrous. But while most people are focusing on Iowa Democrats’ mathematical ineptitude, MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell is focused like a laser on the real problem with the Iowa caucus:

MSNBC’s @ZerlinaMaxwell: "The Iowa caucus is essentially the perfect example of systemic racism. 91% of the voters in Iowa are white."

Unlike “white children,” minorities "feel a sense of urgency because their kids are being put in cages, right?" pic.twitter.com/YkMlw3Qqub

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 4, 2020