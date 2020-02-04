While Mother Jones et al. are busy blaming Mitch McConnell for last night’s Iowa caucus cluster-you-know-what, McConnell’s busy zeroing in on the real lesson here:

MCCONNELL weighs in on Iowa, in an email to Playbook. pic.twitter.com/Wex996Ghgl — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 4, 2020

And on Twitter, just for good measure:

The same Democrats who want to take over everyone’s healthcare and micromanage the entire economy couldn’t even organize their own traditional Iowa caucuses? — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 4, 2020

Nailed it.

He’s not wrong — Pete’s🌹Pimp🌹Walk (@DiabloNeruda) February 4, 2020

Tell me where he’s wrong — Caleb (@CriticalCaleb) February 4, 2020

The truth hurts.