While Mother Jones et al. are busy blaming Mitch McConnell for last night’s Iowa caucus cluster-you-know-what, McConnell’s busy zeroing in on the real lesson here:
MCCONNELL weighs in on Iowa, in an email to Playbook. pic.twitter.com/Wex996Ghgl
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 4, 2020
And on Twitter, just for good measure:
The same Democrats who want to take over everyone’s healthcare and micromanage the entire economy couldn’t even organize their own traditional Iowa caucuses?
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 4, 2020
Nailed it.
He’s not wrong
— Pete’s🌹Pimp🌹Walk (@DiabloNeruda) February 4, 2020
Tell me where he’s wrong
— Caleb (@CriticalCaleb) February 4, 2020
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 4, 2020
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 4, 2020
The truth hurts.
Mitch bringing down the HAMMER on 'em
— TrippyCreature ™️ (@TrippyCreature_) February 4, 2020