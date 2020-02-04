Earlier this week, climate crusader and Green New Deal proponent Elizabeth Warren took a sweet ride on a private plane. Because actually practicing what you preach is only for plebs.

Well, shockingly, it seems that Warren didn’t want everyone to know that she enjoys breaking the rules she wants to impose upon the rest of us. Take a look at this footage:

Uh-oh, Liz …

Busted!

She most definitely is not.

