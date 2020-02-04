Earlier this week, climate crusader and Green New Deal proponent Elizabeth Warren took a sweet ride on a private plane. Because actually practicing what you preach is only for plebs.

Well, shockingly, it seems that Warren didn’t want everyone to know that she enjoys breaking the rules she wants to impose upon the rest of us. Take a look at this footage:

Hahaha Warren was clearly trying to hide behind one of her staffers when she noticed someone was filming her get off the private jet. pic.twitter.com/M9HPqw6657 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 4, 2020

Uh-oh, Liz …

Busted!

“There’s a camera to your right, No don’t look at the camera!” — shredsdead (@shredsdead) February 4, 2020

It sure appears that way, the lady isn't known for shying away from cameras now is she? — Ms W Allen (@wallen48) February 4, 2020

She most definitely is not.

It's funny that she ducked. If she were asked about private jetting and answered "It's just not possible to campaign in a national contest flying commercial" I would respect that answer — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) February 4, 2020