As Twitchy told you earlier, New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose suggested that Boomer volunteers’ technological ineptitude played a major role in last night’s Iowa caucus mess. But New York Times White House correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman’s take is arguably even better:

We need oven mitts for that one.

And how!

Seems like a reasonable assessment at this point.

The media’s hands certainly aren’t clean here.

