Aspiring Republican POTUS Joe Walsh didn’t have the big victory last night that he hoped for, getting stomped in grand fashion by Donald Trump, both in terms of vote counts and popularity:

After sleeping on it, Walsh tweeted out this post-mortem:

From threatening to grab his musket if Donald Trump didn’t win in 2016 to exiling himself from “Trump’s Republican Party.” Joe Walsh has come a long way, baby! But at least he can take comfort in knowing that he won’t have to navigate the wilderness alone. He’s got a friend in Alyssa Milano:

Isn’t that special?

It’s a match made in Resistance heaven.

At least they’ll have each other to lean on when Trump wins re-election.

