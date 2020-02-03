The impeachment stuff doesn’t appear to be doing the trick, but MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin may have at last found a scandal that will do Donald Trump in once and for all:
During the national anthem at his own Super Bowl party, a brief video posted to Instagram shows Trump greeting guests, adjusting his chair, and straightening his jacket as other attendees —including Melania Trump— stand with their hands over their hearts.https://t.co/otjwhq4DS8
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 3, 2020
If that’s not an impeachable offense, what is?
You got him now Kyle!
— the Flash (@ThickenParm) February 3, 2020
Trump will never recover from this. https://t.co/kGYLOPNaiE
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 3, 2020
This is it, this is the beginning of the end for Trump https://t.co/h0bzuwO0UZ
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 3, 2020
Great work, Kyle! MSNBC is lucky to have you.
I'm so sorry this happened to you.
— Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) February 3, 2020