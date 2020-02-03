Andrew Yang may have some out-there ideas, but as far as the Democratic presidential candidate club is concerned, he’s definitely the most fun of the bunch.

Case in point:

WATCH: @AndrewYang jokes that canvassers should knock unwilling people unconscious, drag them to his corner: "…then you prop them up and make them seem like they are conscious." Doubles up with laughter and his wife Evelyn tries to get him back on track: "Contain yourself." pic.twitter.com/QoDRQp58g4 — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) February 3, 2020

Guys.

BREAKING: Yang urges violent overthrow of government. https://t.co/xXxxxyAn0Q — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 3, 2020

In all seriousness, Andrew Yang just seems like a fun guy to be around. When he inevitably loses the Democratic presidential nomination, we hope he’ll at least stick around and keep us entertained. We’d buy him a drink in a second.

It’s like weekend at Bernie’s! Ben, this was hilarious!! I love andrew so much. #CaucusForYang — cassie (@YangMeFaitRire) February 3, 2020

Yang has a great sense of humor! #CaucusForYang — Chicago Yang Gang 🧢☎️ (@ChicagoYangGang) February 3, 2020

This makes me like him more https://t.co/cPG1BZ248h — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 3, 2020

impossible not to like this guy, come on https://t.co/a2CXmsa0tj — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 3, 2020

Right? No wonder Dave Chappelle is a fan.