We’re honestly amazed that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is able to stand up, what with her petite frame trembling under the staggering weight of her colossal brain. And make no mistake: it takes an impressive brain to come up with such a rock-solid case for Medicare for All as the one she’s come up with.

Check it out:

Here’s the brilliant tweet in question:

Trending

Because Space Force and Medicare for All are definitely the same thing. Did we mention AOC is brilliant?

This woman claims to have an economics degree. This woman is a U.S. Representative.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOChealth caremedicare for allSpace Forceuniversal health care