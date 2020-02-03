We’re honestly amazed that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is able to stand up, what with her petite frame trembling under the staggering weight of her colossal brain. And make no mistake: it takes an impressive brain to come up with such a rock-solid case for Medicare for All as the one she’s come up with.

Check it out:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asks why Americans will fund Space Force, but won't back health care for all https://t.co/WlrZzQQdjK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 3, 2020

Here’s the brilliant tweet in question:

The folks writing checks for a new Space Force are the same ones asking “how are you going to pay for” public college or healthcare. This is the richest country in the world. Our problem isn’t a lack of money. It’s a lack of good priorities. And that is something we can change. https://t.co/BGXPbdlGjC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 2, 2020

Because Space Force and Medicare for All are definitely the same thing. Did we mention AOC is brilliant?

Well… "The Trump administration plans to spend $2 billion in new funding over a five-year period to create its Space Force…"https://t.co/jXMNF2ZPOl "'Medicare for All' would require $20.5 trillion in new federal spending over a decade."https://t.co/p5RuDwzql3 https://t.co/I5NFwtM3YE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 3, 2020

I drive a mid-sized sedan. Why can't I take the same money that I used to buy the mid-sized sedan and buy a fleet of Lamborghinis? — Nikki Baeley ❁ (@NikkiBAEley) February 3, 2020

How can you afford to replace a light bulb in the house, but you can’t afford to remodel the entire kitchen? — 907username (@907username) February 3, 2020

For me, this is a simple and easy question to answer: a strong military is a core function of a proper, limited government; coercively redistributing wealth or providing "free" health care (or most other goods or services) is not. https://t.co/NKjEc5TrdT — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 3, 2020

This woman claims to have an economics degree. This woman is a U.S. Representative.