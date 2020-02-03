We’re honestly amazed that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is able to stand up, what with her petite frame trembling under the staggering weight of her colossal brain. And make no mistake: it takes an impressive brain to come up with such a rock-solid case for Medicare for All as the one she’s come up with.
Check it out:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asks why Americans will fund Space Force, but won't back health care for all https://t.co/WlrZzQQdjK
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 3, 2020
Here’s the brilliant tweet in question:
The folks writing checks for a new Space Force are the same ones asking “how are you going to pay for” public college or healthcare.
This is the richest country in the world. Our problem isn’t a lack of money. It’s a lack of good priorities.
And that is something we can change. https://t.co/BGXPbdlGjC
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 2, 2020
Because Space Force and Medicare for All are definitely the same thing. Did we mention AOC is brilliant?
Well…
"The Trump administration plans to spend $2 billion in new funding over a five-year period to create its Space Force…"https://t.co/jXMNF2ZPOl
"'Medicare for All' would require $20.5 trillion in new federal spending over a decade."https://t.co/p5RuDwzql3 https://t.co/I5NFwtM3YE
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 3, 2020
I drive a mid-sized sedan. Why can't I take the same money that I used to buy the mid-sized sedan and buy a fleet of Lamborghinis?
— Nikki Baeley ❁ (@NikkiBAEley) February 3, 2020
How can you afford to replace a light bulb in the house, but you can’t afford to remodel the entire kitchen?
— 907username (@907username) February 3, 2020
For me, this is a simple and easy question to answer: a strong military is a core function of a proper, limited government; coercively redistributing wealth or providing "free" health care (or most other goods or services) is not. https://t.co/NKjEc5TrdT
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 3, 2020
This woman claims to have an economics degree. This woman is a U.S. Representative.
She asks a lot of stupid questions.
— Kthejolie (@Trestresjolie) February 3, 2020