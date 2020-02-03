Big news in the talk radio world today, as Rush Limbaugh announced on his show today that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
“I Show no symptoms now. We have the greatest collection of doctors working on this. But each day that I’m gone just know I’ll be thinking of you. You’ve been one of the greatest sources of inspiration in my life.” #RushLimbaugh to audience today
"Every day I'm not here, I'll be missing you and thinking about you," Limbaugh said as he signed off. He also said he hopes to be back on Thursday.
Here's the audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/V60pAOpf68
Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh show now. Pray with us. Thank you. God Bless you Rush Limbaugh. Love you so much Rush.
I'm just gutted. I've been listening to Rush for more than half my life, I feel like he's a family member. @rushlimbaugh I'll be praying for you and your family. #cancersucks
